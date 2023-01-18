ESPN Writer Blasts Flyers Player for Wearing Military Tribute Sweater, But Refusing Pride Night Jersey

ESPN hockey writer Greg Wyshinski is taking Flyers defenseman Ivan Provorov to task for agreeing to wear a military tribute sweater but refusing to wear a Pride Night jersey.

On Tuesday, Provorov declined to wear the rainbow-colored Pride Night jersey during warm-ups due to his observance of the Russian Orthodox religion.

Provorov noted that everyone is always talking about “choice,” and said, “I respect everybody. I respect everybody’s choices.” He added, “my choice is to stay true to myself and my religion.”

#Flyers Ivan Provorov on his Pride Night pregame boycott :

“My choice is to stay true to myself and my religion.” pic.twitter.com/YSFKvkyEJC — Dan Gelston (@APgelston) January 18, 2023

While Provorov has been blasted by leftists online for his commitment to his beliefs, he has also taken heat from leftist media members.

Greg Wyshynski, senior hockey writer for ESPN, pointed out what he appears to think is a contradiction in Prokorov’s religious-based values.

“Of course, Ivan Provorov is more than happy to play pregame dress-up when it does align with his belief system,” Wyshynski wrote on Twitter.

Of course, Ivan Provorov is more than happy to play pregame dress-up when it does align with his belief system. pic.twitter.com/rOG0uoCsf4 — Greg Wyshynski (@wyshynski) January 18, 2023

Wyshynski even went so far as to say Prokorov owed Flyers Charities money by refusing to partake in the event.

Flyers coach John Tortorella spoke about Prokorov’s decision and his decision not to bench him after the game.

“I think the organization has sent out a release regarding the beliefs that we have,” he said. “It was really a great night. With Provy, he is being true to himself and to his religion. This has to do with his beliefs and his religion. That is one thing I respect about Provy, he is always true to himself, so that’s where we’re at with that.”

Tortorella added, “I just think it’s unfair. I know you are probably going to talk to Provy,” he said. “I’m not going to spend a lot of time on it. I think it was a great night, and I’m not going to get too deep into the conversation.”

Torts says Provy didn’t take warmups because he was against Pride Night. He didn’t consider benching him. #Flyers pic.twitter.com/UlWUwQkuf9 — Sam Carchidi (@BroadStBull) January 18, 2023

In a statement to ESPN, the NHL said that players are “free to decide which initiatives to support.”

“Hockey is for Everyone is the umbrella initiative under which the League encourages Clubs to celebrate the diversity that exists in their respective markets, and to work to achieve more welcoming and inclusive environments for all fans,” the league said. “Clubs decide whom to celebrate, when and how — with League counsel and support. Players are free to decide which initiatives to support, and we continue to encourage their voices and perspectives on social and cultural issues.”