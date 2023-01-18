‘Shameful!’: Flyers’ Ivan Provorov Called a ‘Homophobe’ for Refusing to Wear Pride Night Jersey

Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Ivan Provorov is being assailed as a “homophobe” for refusing to wear a jersey for the team’s gay pride event.

The 26-year-old hockey pro skipped warmups before Tuesday night’s game because he refused to wear the gay pride jersey the team sponsored for its gay pride night game. He cited his Russian Orthodox religion as his reason for skipping the team’s obeisance to the LGBTQ agenda.

“I respect everybody and I respect everybody’s choices,” he said after the game. “My choice is to stay true to myself and my religion. That’s all I’m going to say.”

#Flyers Ivan Provorov on his Pride Night pregame boycott :

“My choice is to stay true to myself and my religion.” pic.twitter.com/YSFKvkyEJC — Dan Gelston (@APgelston) January 18, 2023

Naturally, the “gay mafia” immediately went on the attack, accusing the player of being a liar, a homophobe, and worse.

But Provorov obviously does not respect “everyone”. If he did respect everyone, he would have taken part in warm-up and worn the Pride Night jersey. Don’t hide behind religion. https://t.co/Qk6dTgAnmP — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) January 18, 2023

Being LGBT+ is not a "choice." Being ignorant, obnoxious, and homophobic is a choice. Ivan Provorov wasn't wearing uniform tonight and the @NHLFlyers should not have let him play. Stop letting bigots hide behind their cherry-picked religion. Do better. https://t.co/WTnqibGsXj — Rachael Millanta (@rachaelmillanta) January 18, 2023

Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Ivan Provorov refused to wear a jersey for Pride Night. He then told the media he “respects everybody.” His reasoning for refusing? His religion. Hiding behind it is homophobic. Shameful he played last night. pic.twitter.com/BhtzSicInV — Colin Kaepernick 7️⃣ Was Exiled Exercising Rights (@RickStrom) January 18, 2023

Ivan Provorov was allowed to play in a game for the Philadelphia Flyers – the organization that was the first to say that you will be removed from the arena if you utter a homophobic slur – after refusing to wear a Pride logo for warm ups. What an absolute disgrace. — Steph Driver (@StephaliciousD) January 18, 2023

Dear Ivan Provorov & @NHLFlyers org,

Hiding behind your religion to spread homophobia is cowardly and reckless. As a lifelong Flyers fan, a gay hockey fan, and a supporter of @YouCanPlayTeam, I want you to tell me to my face (or twitter) why you really didn’t wear the 🏳️‍🌈 sweater. — Arielle Orsuto (@ArielleOrsuto) January 18, 2023

Some even suggested that he should have been benched and not allowed to play because he did not want to join in furthering the propaganda for the LGBTQ agenda.

1. Ivan Provorov had the right to refuse to participate in the Pride Night activities in Philadelphia. 2. The Flyers should have responded by not allowing him to play in the game. 3. Freedom of expression doesn’t give you freedom from the consequences of your words or actions. https://t.co/9fdffAQk1N — Gord Miller 🌻 (@GMillerTSN) January 18, 2023

Not everyone condemned Provorov, though. On the contrary, many supported his right to refuse.

The NHL is notorious for its groupthink. That’s why unlike other major leagues, there are very few outspoken professing Christians in the NHL. So that makes Ivan Provorov’s refusal to wear “Pride Night” jerseys even more courageous. Pray for him.pic.twitter.com/b4LH7DphHt — Samuel Sey (@SlowToWrite) January 18, 2023

Ivan Provorov has principles. The NHL does not. God bless Ivan Provorov! — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) January 18, 2023

NHL player, Ivan Provorov, boycotted pride night due to his religious beliefs. You don’t see Christians calling for “Christian night” with crosses on jerseys. Why is it okay to not respect his religious beliefs? I stand with him. #nhl #IvanProvorov pic.twitter.com/GNMfFTbLQz — David Medina 🇺🇸 (@davidmedinaofa) January 18, 2023

Ivan Provorov is a hero. I know many have had it with the lgbt indoctrination. More people need to stand up and fight back. pic.twitter.com/qRLUyWRdjV — Free (@KaladinFree) January 18, 2023

Not wanting to promote pride does not make anyone homophobic. We went from love is love and I just want to be accepted by to you must promote my cause or we will cancel you. The outrage is ridiculous. #IvanProvorov — Sens ex girlfriend (@monikacaryk) January 18, 2023

