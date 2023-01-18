‘Shameful!’: Flyers’ Ivan Provorov Called a ‘Homophobe’ for Refusing to Wear Pride Night Jersey

Warner Todd Huston

Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Ivan Provorov is being assailed as a “homophobe” for refusing to wear a jersey for the team’s gay pride event.

The 26-year-old hockey pro skipped warmups before Tuesday night’s game because he refused to wear the gay pride jersey the team sponsored for its gay pride night game. He cited his Russian Orthodox religion as his reason for skipping the team’s obeisance to the LGBTQ agenda.

“I respect everybody and I respect everybody’s choices,” he said after the game. “My choice is to stay true to myself and my religion. That’s all I’m going to say.”

Naturally, the “gay mafia” immediately went on the attack, accusing the player of being a liar, a homophobe, and worse.

Some even suggested that he should have been benched and not allowed to play because he did not want to join in furthering the propaganda for the LGBTQ agenda.

Not everyone condemned Provorov, though. On the contrary, many supported his right to refuse.

