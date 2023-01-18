Pro Wrestling Star Jay Briscoe, Dead at 38

U.S. pro wrestling star Jamin Pugh, aka Jay Briscoe, has died at the age of 38.

Tony Khan, CEO of All Elite Wrestling and owner of Ring of Honor (ROH), announced the news on Tuesday.

“Sadly, Jamin Pugh has passed away,” Khan wrote on Twitter. “Known to fans as Jay Briscoe, he was a star in ROH for over 20 years, from the first show until today.

“Jay and his brother Mark dominated ROH, reigning as champions to this day.

“We’ll do whatever we can to support his family.

“Rest In Peace Jamin.”

Multiple reports from websites covering pro wrestling have claimed that Pugh died in a car accident in Delaware on Tuesday. Police in Delaware did indeed report a fatal accident on Tuesday but did not release the identity of those involved.

“Laurel Road at Little Hill Road will be closed for an extended period due to a fatal accident. DSP on-scene.”

Ring of Honor posted a statement to their website paying tribute to the fallen wrestler.

“It is with a heavy heart that we mourn the tragic passing of Jamin Pugh, known to wrestling fans around the world as Jay Briscoe,” the statement read. “Our thoughts are with his family, his friends, and his fans.”

Pugh and his brother mark wrestled under the name Dem Boys. Together, the pair won the ROH tag team title 12 times.