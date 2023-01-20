Central Florida Football Player and Female Accomplice Charged with Violent Home Invasion

A University of Central Florida football player has been arrested with a female accomplice after a violent home invasion in Orlando this month.

Defensive back Justin Hodges, 20, was arrested and charged with participating in a forced entry on the 28th floor of an Orlando apartment building on Jan. 9, during which a resident was severely beaten, the New York Post reported.

Officers also arrested Nevaeh Mosher, 21, whom the player reportedly dated. Police say the woman gave Hodges instructions for carrying out the home invasion. Two other perpetrators that appear on surveillance video have not been apprehended.

The surveillance video also shows the assailants discarding pieces of clothing. And investigators say that at least one of those articles of clothing belongs to Hodges and bears the university’s logos.

Hodges and Mosher were arrested on Thursday and remain in custody.

The victim told police that several armed men forced their way into his home, beat him, and stole his phone and other items.

Police added that the victim and Mosher — whom the victim also dated — had an argument after she reportedly came to his apartment wearing some of Hodges’ clothing.

The player claimed his only purpose in the incident was to recover Mosher’s property from the apartment.

Hodges admitted that the gun used during the home invasion belonged to Mosher, and he passed it to one of the others to use in the incident.

It has also been reported that the player has been dismissed from the football team.

“Justin Hodges has been dismissed from the football program,” a spokesman for UCF Athletics said in a statement. “Per university policy, the UCF student conduct process will be initiated.”

