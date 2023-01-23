‘Self-Inflicted Wounds’: Cowboys Twitter Account Roasts Dak Prescott After Playoff Loss

If Dak Prescott was expecting sympathy from the Cowboys’ Twitter account after his disappointing performance in their playoff loss against San Francisco, he did not get it.

Not long after the Cowboys turned in a dud performance – at least on the offensive side of the ball – and dropped their divisional-round game to the 49ers by a final of 19-12, the Cowboys official Twitter account put their signal-caller on blast by not only mentioning his two first-half interceptions but then going on to lay the blame for the loss on those “self-inflicted wounds.”

“Dak Prescott gave away the ball twice in the narrow loss to the 49ers, in a matchup the Cowboys had a chance to win if they didn’t again generate self-inflicted wounds,” the tweet read.

Dak Prescott gave away the ball twice in the narrow loss to the 49ers, in a matchup the Cowboys had a chance to win if they didn’t again generate self-inflicted wounds.#DALvsSF | #DallasCowboys — Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) January 23, 2023

I mean, there’s no lie. Prescott threw for a lowly 206 yards and those two terrible interceptions. There were other poor passes in the game as well. So, the tweet isn’t wrong in its assessment of the game and where to lay the blame.

But, dayum.

Typically, official team Twitter accounts don’t go in on their own players like that. Is that a sign of wider frustration with Dak within the organization? Who knows. Team Twitter accounts are generally run by twenty-somethings working as interns or in entry-level status. Does that tweet probably mirror exactly the frustrations the Cowboys fan base felt?

That is very likely the case.