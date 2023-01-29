The New York Rangers team celebrated Pride Night on Friday but did not wear pride-themed jerseys or use rainbow tape during the event.

The team recently said it would do those things at the celebration, however, when asked on Saturday why it did not follow through with the jerseys, the Rangers told Fox News:

Our organization respects the LGBTQ+ community, and we are proud to bring attention to important local community organizations as part of another great Pride Night. In keeping with our organization’s core values, we support everyone’s individual right to respectfully express their beliefs.

According to NHL reporter Mollie Walker, there was “no acknowledgement or accountability” for the change of plans regarding the jerseys that were supposed to be auctioned for charity:

No acknowledgement or accountability for veering from the original plan to wear the warm-up jerseys, which were supposed to be auctioned for charity. By doing that, the #NYR made this a story. More on this coming shortly. — Mollie Walker (@MollieeWalkerr) January 28, 2023

Meanwhile, one of the players reportedly said he did not know why the team did not wear the special jerseys that night, per the Fox article.

However, the team did welcome NYC Pride co-chair Andre Thomas during the ceremonial puck drop, but he apparently did not know about the decision beforehand.

NYC Pride later issued a statement that said it was honored to take part in the previous celebrations.

The statement read in part:

NYC Pride was not made aware in advance of our participation in last night’s ceremonial puck drop that Pride jerseys and rainbow tape would not be worn as advertised. We understand and appreciate that this has been a major disappointment to the LGBTQ+ community in New York and beyond. We are communicating these concerns with NY Rangers and NHL leadership as we continue to discuss the ways these organizations can work toward inclusion.

The group also noted it was committed to its relationships with the Rangers and the NHL and continuing to dialogue with them about “meaningful allyship with the LGBTQ+ community.”

At the recent event, the Rangers did contribute to the Ali Forney Center, a group that helps homeless youth in the LGBTQ community.

The news came after Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Ivan Provorov chose not to wear the gay pride jersey the team sponsored for its gay pride night game, citing his Russian Orthodox religion, Breitbart News reported January 18.

He said, “I respect everybody. I respect everybody’s choices.”

#Flyers Ivan Provorov on his Pride Night pregame boycott :

“My choice is to stay true to myself and my religion.” pic.twitter.com/YSFKvkyEJC — Dan Gelston (@APgelston) January 18, 2023

He added that “my choice is to stay true to myself and my religion.”

Provorov’s jersey nearly sold out on NHL and Fanatics online shops after he chose not to participate in the team’s gay pride night, according to Breitbart News.