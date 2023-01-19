Ivan Provorov’s Flyers Jersey Nearly Sells Out After His Refusal to Wear Pride Night Sweater

Ivan Provorov’s No. 9 Philadelphia Flyers jersey has nearly completely sold out on NFL Shop and Fanatics online stores after the player opted out of participating in the team’s gay pride night observance on Tuesday.

Twitter user Greg Price looked over the store listings and found no product left to sell, and only the extra small sizes are left.

Ivan Provorov’s jersey is now completely sold out on NHL Shop and Fanatics with the exception of extra smalls. pic.twitter.com/qEb3qF0IIN — Greg Price (@greg_price11) January 19, 2023

The 27-year-old defenseman became something of a free speech hero overnight when he decided not to participate in Tuesday’s warm-ups ahead of the game because the team was using the ice time to recognize the LGBTQ agenda by wearing gay pride jerseys and using sticks with gay pride tape.

After the game, Provorov explained that he had religious objections to participating in the gay pride celebration.

“I respect everybody. I respect everybody’s choices,” he told reporters, adding, “my choice is to stay true to myself and my religion.”

#Flyers Ivan Provorov on his Pride Night pregame boycott :

“My choice is to stay true to myself and my religion.” pic.twitter.com/YSFKvkyEJC — Dan Gelston (@APgelston) January 18, 2023

Many fans on Twitter are celebrating Provorov’s gumption for standing up to the radical LGBTQ lobby.

I’m going to call this chapter “The Pendulum Swing.” It’s amazing so far. — Joseph Pearl (@JosephPearl16) January 19, 2023

I’ve had one even before this all took place and I’m wearing it out tonight pic.twitter.com/LwzqvEEgdZ — Jonathan Hunter (@Jonathan9Hunter) January 19, 2023

Ivan Provorov has principles. The NHL does not. God bless Ivan Provorov! — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) January 18, 2023

Why won’t they let Ivan Provorov have his own thoughts and feelings, and just leave it alone already? — Kristy Swanson (@KristySwansonXO) January 19, 2023

In case you missed it, gay conservatives are out front defending diversity and tolerance – by supporting #IvanProvorov’s right to be different. Stop demanding that everyone think and act alike. — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) January 19, 2023

.@NHLFlyers Ivan Provorov is being accused of being homophobic & hateful—because he chose not to participate in a theme that went against his Christian beliefs. He said, "I respect everybody’s choices. My choice is to stay true to myself & my religion." https://t.co/Za1OHXwYd9 — Franklin Graham (@Franklin_Graham) January 19, 2023

Gay rights once meant fighting for marriage equality and anti-discrimination protections. Now, it apparently means harassing random pro athletes who won't wrap themselves in the rainbow flag. My latest for @Newsweek:https://t.co/sYvwoLIp5Y — Brad Polumbo 🇺🇸⚽️🏳️‍🌈 (@brad_polumbo) January 19, 2023

