Ivan Provorov’s Flyers Jersey Nearly Sells Out After His Refusal to Wear Pride Night Sweater

Ivan Provorov
Len Redkoles/NHLI via Getty Images
Warner Todd Huston

Ivan Provorov’s No. 9 Philadelphia Flyers jersey has nearly completely sold out on NFL Shop and Fanatics online stores after the player opted out of participating in the team’s gay pride night observance on Tuesday.

Twitter user Greg Price looked over the store listings and found no product left to sell, and only the extra small sizes are left.

The 27-year-old defenseman became something of a free speech hero overnight when he decided not to participate in Tuesday’s warm-ups ahead of the game because the team was using the ice time to recognize the LGBTQ agenda by wearing gay pride jerseys and using sticks with gay pride tape.

After the game, Provorov explained that he had religious objections to participating in the gay pride celebration.

“I respect everybody. I respect everybody’s choices,” he told reporters, adding, “my choice is to stay true to myself and my religion.”

Many fans on Twitter are celebrating Provorov’s gumption for standing up to the radical LGBTQ lobby.

