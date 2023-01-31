WATCH: Chiefs Star Chris Jones Gets Emotional During Anthem, Then Dominates on the Field

Chiefs star Chris Jones doesn’t get a ton of camera time, not with networks seemingly focused on capturing every move that Pat Mahomes and Travis Kelce make. However, on Sunday, the cameras caught Jones getting emotional during a stirring performance of the national anthem that everyone needs to see.

The fans at Arrowhead and the millions watching around the country were treated to one of the best anthem performances in recent memory by retired Navy PO Generald Wilson on Sunday, as he belted out the Star-Spangled Banner with passion.

Jones was seen weeping on the sideline as he listened:

Chris Jones emotional during the National Anthem pic.twitter.com/FIZXLt02cB — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) January 29, 2023

But, as awesome as that was, it wasn’t the only highlight of Jones’ day. After getting fueled and fired up by Wilson’s stellar anthem performance, Jones proceeded to dominate Cincinnati’s offensive line by sacking Joe Burrow twice, pressuring him five times, and getting four tackles (three for a loss).

Chris Jones had an Aaron Donald type of impact against the Bengals. An absolute monster. pic.twitter.com/GBefvwQiDn — Kendell Hollowell (@KHollowell_) January 31, 2023

For years, NFL players have made headlines for doing the wrong thing during the singing of the national anthem. It’s nice to see that change.