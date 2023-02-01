Watch: ‘Truly Grateful’ Tom Brady Announces Retirement

Tom Brady
AP Photo/Rusty Jones
Simon Kent

Tom Brady has taken to social media to announce he’s retiring again. This time he means it and is gone “for good.”

He retired after the 2021 season but turned around a month later and reversed that to “unretire,” as Breitbart News reported.

On Wednesday the 45-year-old said he was done and was drawing down the curtain on a stellar career.

“Good morning guys, I’ll get to the point right away. I’m retiring for good,” Brady said on Twitter.

 “I know the process was a pretty big deal last time so when I woke up this morning I figured I just press record and let you guys know first. I won’t be long-winded, you only get one super-emotional retirement essay and I used mine up last year.”

The NFL great briefly retired after last season only to return to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for one more season.

