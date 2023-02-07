Megan Rapinoe Shoots Selfie Video for Pfizer Ad: ‘Get My B-B-B-Booster!’

U.S. Women’s National Team soccer star Megan Rapinoe posted an Instagram video Saturday to tell her 2.1 million followers that she kicked off the year by getting her fifth coronavirus booster shot.

In the video, the purple-haired Rapinoe is seen being given the shot by a healthcare provider, after which she gives a broad grin and a thumbs up. Rapinoe posted the video as a paid advocate for the big pharma company Pfizer.

“Like so many others, one of my New Year’s resolutions is to focus on my health, and with the tournament down under coming up this year, it’s more important than ever that I do so,” Rapinoe’s post tells followers.

“That’s why I got my updated COVID-19 booster – something I’ve been meaning to check off my to-do list. Points for prioritizing health! #ImBoosted. Go to vaccines.gov to check your eligibility and schedule an appointment today,” the post continues.

The post ends with the following disclaimer: “This video is for US residents only and is intended to be viewed as it was originally produced in partnership with Pfizer. The information provided is for educational purposes only and is not intended to replace discussions with a healthcare provider.”

Rapinoe’s sponsored video also appeared on the Pfizer Facebook page simultaneously.

The video ad appears to be Rapinoe’s first time shilling for Pfizer’s COVID-19 shots. Indeed, there doesn’t even appear to be any announcements of Rapinoe’s partnership with the drug maker ahead of Saturday’s video post.

Rapinoe, though, appears to have some time on her hands now that U.S. Women’s National Team (USWNT) head coach Vlatko Andonovski seems to have excluded his former star’s name from the team roster. Rapinoe isn’t the only exclusion. This week, Andonoviski left both Rapinoe and fellow star Alex Morgan off the new team roster.

It might not be a big surprise after Rapinoe, and the USWNT delivered an extremely disappointing 2021 Olympic performance. Heavily favored to win gold entering the tournament, the USWNT posted a mere 1-1-1 record after getting slaughtered by Sweden 3-0 in the opener, defeating a weak New Zealand squad, and then barely beating the Netherlands. Rapinoe and her merry band of wokesters then lost to Canada before squeaking by Australia and securing a disappointing bronze medal.

Andonoviski praised the veteran players he left off the 2023 roster. But added that it is time to let younger players take the lead.

“All these players are very good player,” he said on Sunday. “But right now, I want to give a chance to players like Sophia Smith and Mal Pugh and Catarina Macario, Ashley Hatch, players that have earned their spot on the national team or earn their spot back. I want to give them maximum minutes or whatever minutes they earn so we can evaluate every aspect of their game, in the training environment or game setting.”

Rapinoe was in the lead in the campaign to force U.S. soccer to pay its female players on par with the more popular male players (who also bring in more money and fans to the league). Now it looks like she won’t be enjoying that pay, after all.

