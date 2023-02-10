Michael Irvin Sues Woman for $100 Million over Misconduct Allegations at Super Bowl Hotel

NFL Network commentator Michael Irvin has filed a $100 million lawsuit against a hotel employee who alleged that he acted inappropriately with her in an incident that resulted in him having to move to a different hotel.

In an interview on Wednesday, Irvin went public and refuted the accusations against him by the woman. He claimed he only spoke to the woman for a few minutes in the hotel lobby and otherwise had no interactions with her. He also claimed he didn’t even remember what they talked about.

Whatever was said between the two, the hotel told Irvin that he was not welcome at the establishment, causing him to change hotels. And once the NFL Network learned of the allegations, the network removed Irvin from their upcoming Super Bowl coverage, leaving him without a role on Sunday.

Now Irvin is preemptively suing, claiming that he is being “railroaded” and is a victim of “cancel culture” over what he says are the woman’s false allegations, according to TMZ.

“Rash and thoughtless actions can have severe consequences. Marriott [parent company of Renaissance Hotels] apparently did not appreciate these simple truths when, in a rush to judgment, its employees and management inaccurately and inflammatorily accused Mr. Irvin of misconduct to the National Football League,” Irvin charges, according to the filing.

Irvin added that the hotel went running to the NFL to report the incident “with the intention of damaging that relationship and canceling [Irvin].”

Irvin also claims he has witnesses of his encounter with the woman, and they have substantiated his claim that he “casually exchanged pleasantries” with the female hotel employee, “shook her hand, and went to his room alone.”

Irvin also alleges that the hotel staff would not entertain the accounts offered by Irvin’s witnesses and immediately booted him from the hotel with no recourse.

“It is clear Michael is the latest victim of our cancel culture where all it takes is an accusation to ruin a person’s life. Michael looks forward to clearing his name in court and hopes the Court of public opinion will see the truth come out as well,” Irvin’s attorney, Levi McCathern, told TMZ.

The hotel chain has not made any public statements on these issues, and the specifics of the woman’s allegations have not been made public.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, or Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston