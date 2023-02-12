Elon Musk Joins Rupert Murdoch at Super Bowl LVII

Elon Musk, CEO of SpaceX, Tesla, and Twitter, was seen sitting with News Corp Executive President Rupert Murdoch while attending Super Bowl LVII on Sunday in Glendale, AZ.

Rupert Murdoch’s daughter, Elisabeth Murdoch, was seen seated to Musk’s right.

Ann-Lesley Smith, Murdoch’s girlfriend, sat to the media mogul’s left.

Elon Musk with Rupert Murdoch pic.twitter.com/4dBQekcDYi — Acyn (@Acyn) February 13, 2023

As the camera turned to Musk and Murdoch, Super Bowl LVII announcer Kevin Burkhardt said, “Well, you’ve got some brilliant minds in that photo — Rupert Murdoch, Elisabeth Murdoch, Elon Musk — Rupert pays our checks too, so that’s always good.”

Earlier on Sunday, Musk expressed his support for the Philadelphia Eagles.

Fox Sports, which is owned by News Corp, secured the exclusive broadcasting rights to Super Bowl LVII.

Elon Musk is at the Super Bowl sitting next to Rupert Murdoch pic.twitter.com/xQdyqo7H5Q — Fifty Shades of Whey (@davenewworld_2) February 13, 2023

James Murdoch, one of Rupert Murdoch’s sons, sits on Tesla’s board of directors.

James Murdoch defended Elon Musk in court after the Tesla founder was charged by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) with civil securities fraud in 2018 due to tweets the billionaire posted in August 2018.

A jury found Musk not guilty of the charges this month.