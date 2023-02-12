‘What’s More Divisive?’: Singing of ‘Black National Anthem’ Before Super Bowl Sparks Praise, Backlash

Sheryl Lee Ralph
Warner Todd Huston

Ahead of Super Bowl LVII, the NFL featured the singing of the so-called “black national anthem” to be sung before the proper national anthem, and wokesters on social media have thoughts.

The NFL brought in actress and singer Sheryl Lee Ralph to sing the 1905 tune, “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” who tweeted ahead of her performance that her appearance comes 123 years after the song was performed in public for the first time.

Ralph’s video shows her entering the stadium wearing a custom-made “X” jersey:

A legion of liberals quickly jumped to Twitter to celebrate the separatist song.

But not everyone thought that having a song that appeals only to blacks was a good idea to show national unity for a game that purportedly hopes to appeal to Americans of all races.

