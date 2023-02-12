NFL to Play ‘Black National Anthem’ at Super Bowl LVII

This year’s Super Bowl will feature the singing of Lift Every Voice and Sing, otherwise known as the black national anthem, before the start of this year’s game.

The song will be sung before the U.S. national anthem.

According to Mashable, “If the Super Bowl is your introduction to national treasure Sheryl Lee Ralph, welcome. The veteran singer-actress is set to take the Super Bowl stage Sunday to perform what is known as the Black national anthem, “Lift Every Voice and Sing.” She’s joined by country singer Chris Stapleton singing the national anthem and R&B star Babyface performing “America the Beautiful.'”

Ralph gushed at the opportunity to perform the song a the Super Bowl.

“Never in my wildest dreams did I ever think that I would be singing at the Super Bowl,” she told reporters.

The singing of the black national anthem before games began after the NFL incorporated much of the social justice movement begun by former 49ers QB Colin Kaepernick and hired rapper Jay-Z to handle entertainment and social justice messaging.

At last year’s Super Bowl in Los Angeles, Alicia Keys sang the song. This year’s game, Super Bowl LVII, is being held in Arizona.