New Mexico State Basketball Team Suspended for 2022-2023 Season Due to Alleged Hazing Incident

The New Mexico State basketball team has been suspended for the remainder of the season due to multiple allegations of hazing against several players.

The suspension came after New Mexico State chancellor Dan Arvizu announced the report from campus police on Sunday that accused several members of the team of disturbing behavior toward another player. Per Yahoo Sports:

Campus police released a redacted report Sunday which alleges three members of the team falsely imprisoned, harassed and made sexual contact with another player since this past summer, according to KTSM. Aggies head coach Greg Heiar and his whole coaching staff were also put on paid administrative leave.

Though no criminal charges have been filed yet, the report said that the victim claims three players “held him down with him facing down, removed his clothing exposing his buttocks and began to ‘slap his ass.’ He also went on to state that they also touched his scrotum.”

The victim also said this incident happened in front of other players and that he “had no choice but to let this happen because it’s a 3-on-1 type of situation.”

“This action is clearly needed, especially after receiving additional facts and reviewing investigation reports related to the hazing allegations involving student-athletes on the team,” Arvizu said in a statement. “Hazing has no place on our campus, and those found responsible will be held accountable for their actions. We must uphold the safety of our students and the integrity of our university. It’s time for this program to reset. I have spoken with Western Athletic Conference Commissioner Brian Thornton earlier today and informed him of this decision.”

The New Mexico State Aggies went 9-15 and were ranked 13th in the Western Athletic Conference. According to KTSM, “an exodus from the NMSU program continued on Sunday due to the new hazing allegations.”

“Guard Kyle Feit announced his exit from the team on Sunday, joining two players who announced Saturday they were leaving after the team arrived back to Las Cruces after being in California,” the report added.