Super Bowl Champion Harrison Butker Urges All to ‘Defend the Unborn’

NFL kicker Harrison Butker was the man who kicked the field goal that gave his team, the Kansas City Chiefs, the win for Super Bowl 57. But Butker has also used his fame to urge respect for life and to oppose abortion.

As LiveAction noted, Butker joined the fight to pass a pro-life amendment in Kansas last year. And while the amendment failed, Butker did his part to urge his fellow Kansans to support the “Value Them Both Amendment.”

Butker even appeared in an ad for Catholic Vote to urge a “yes” vote on the amendment.

In the ad, the NFL player warned voters of the misinformation about the amendment and added, “This amendment will let Kansas decide what we do on abortion.”

Butker also penned an op-ed for the amendment published by the Kansas Catholic Tribune, in which he said, “When the Kansas Supreme Court ruled that the meaning of life in the Kansas Constitution refers only to those outside the womb, they left those without a voice to be targeted by terrible legislation and outside forces. The only way to defend the unborn, protecting the Sanctity of Life, is to amend the Kansas Constitution.”

“That is why the Value Them Both Amendment is so essential to enshrining the protection of all human life and make Kansas a place where all children are valued at every stage of life,” he added.

He also thanked God for his opportunity to use his fame to speak out in support of life in the womb.

“I think God has definitely given me a platform. He’s given me a voice for a lot of people that aren’t able to voice their opinions. I put so much into being the best kicker I can possibly be and for whatever reason, God has allowed me to continue to be successful as a kicker. I’m so thankful for that. My success in football has given me a pedestal and I feel a responsibility to raise awareness to different issues that I think God wants me to bring to the forefront,” he told the Catholic News Agency last Feb.

