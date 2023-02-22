Video Shows Alvin Kamara and His Friends Allegedy Stomping and Beating a Man at Vegas Night Club

A bad legal situation for Saints running back Alvin Kamara may have just gotten a lot worse.

Kamara, another NFL player, Cincinnati’s Chris Lammons, and two other men were indicted last week on charges of conspiracy to commit battery and battery resulting in substantial bodily harm. The four were accused of viciously beating a man outside a Las Vegas hotel elevator after an argument between Kamara and the victim turned violent.

The victim, Darnell Greene, claims he was waiting outside the elevator door at Drai’s Nightclub alongside Kamara and the other three suspects. When the elevator door opened, Greene claims that Kamara placed his hand on his chest to prevent him from getting in. Greene then reportedly pushed Kamara’s hand away, which prompted the Saints running back to shove him. Then, allegedly, Lammons punched Greene and knocked him backward.

On Wednesday, police released clear video of the incident that appears to show Greene under vicious attack from Kamara and his entourage.

Prior to the release of this video, only grainy video and still-shot images of the altercation had been released.

Now, with the high-quality footage available, the extremely violent nature of the attack can be clearly seen. And the man with braids in the video, identified by TMZ as Kamara, can also be clearly seen.

The video puts the NFL in a tough spot because now there’s no way of denying or ignoring how bad this attack was and the fact that it appeared to be led by two of their players. In other words, Kamara is likely to miss some time next season.

