‘Worst Game Ever Played’: NBA All-Star Game Suffers a 32 Percent Drop in Ratings

The 2023 NBA All-Star game held in Salt Lake City saw a 32 percent drop in ratings from last year – 5.4 million viewers to 3.7 million viewers.

“Viewership for the All-Star Game in Salt Lake City saw a significant drop from the previous two years,” noted Fox News. “According to Nielsen Media Research, the game on TNT had a total audience of 3.7 million, down 32 percent from the year before when the total audience was just over 5.4 million.”

The NBA All-Star Game also saw a 28 percent drop in ratings for the much-coveted 25-54 demographic, making this year’s game the smallest audience on record.

Some of the blame for this year’s dismal ratings have been blamed on the fact that the players and coaches appeared to be putting in little effort beyond making it a slam dunk contest and a cheap talent show. In the end, Team Giannis [Antetokounmpo] won the game with a score of 184-175.

Team Lebron [James] coach Michael Malone, head coach of the Denver Nuggets, called it the “worst basketball game ever played.”