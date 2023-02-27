Former Mets Pitching Prospect Matt Pobereyko Dies Suddenly of Heart Attack at 31

Minor League baseball player and one-time Mets pitching prospect Matt Pobereyko died suddenly of a heart attack on Friday. He was only 31.

The news was first reported by MLB insider Hector Gomez who noted that Pobereyko pitched in the Mexican League and Dominican Winter League this offseason.

Several of the U.S. Minor League teams he played for also announced the passing.

Pobereyko started his life of baseball at Kentucky Wesleyan College before going on to sign a minor league contract with the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2016. The next year he joined the Mets Minor League program. He also spent time with the Miami Marlins.

