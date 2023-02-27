Former Mets Pitching Prospect Matt Pobereyko Dies Suddenly of Heart Attack at 31

Minor League baseball player and one-time Mets pitching prospect Matt Pobereyko died suddenly of a heart attack on Friday. He was only 31.

The news was first reported by MLB insider Hector Gomez who noted that Pobereyko pitched in the Mexican League and Dominican Winter League this offseason.

Several of the U.S. Minor League teams he played for also announced the passing.

It is with a heavy heart that we learned of the passing of former Saints pitcher ('20) Matt Pobereyko. He was an incredible teammate and fierce competitor, but an even nicer person. He will be missed by all that knew him. We send our love to his family and friends. pic.twitter.com/JbRwh1oAws — St. Paul Saints (@StPaulSaints) February 26, 2023

We mourn the loss of Matt Pobereyko. A great baseball player and an even better person. RIP Pobo Read more about Pobereyko's impact on the X's: https://t.co/rHi8cwdeq4 pic.twitter.com/Ufr53uCP1L — Sioux City Explorers (@SiouxCityXs) February 26, 2023

Pobereyko started his life of baseball at Kentucky Wesleyan College before going on to sign a minor league contract with the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2016. The next year he joined the Mets Minor League program. He also spent time with the Miami Marlins.

