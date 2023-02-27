Former US Swim Champ Jamie Cail Dies Suddenly at 42 in U.S. Virgin Islands Home

Jamie Cail, an American gold medal-winning swimmer, was found lying dead on the floor of her home in the U.S. Virgin Islands last week, and authorities have launched a criminal investigation into the death.

Cail was reportedly found unresponsive on Tuesday, Feb. 21, by her boyfriend, who drove her to a local hospital. She was pronounced dead at Myrah Keating-Smith Community Health Center, according to the New York Post.

The 42-year-old former swimmer from New Hampshire was reportedly found after her boyfriend left a bar around midnight to check on her. He told police he found her on the floor of their home. He and a friend reportedly drove the swimmer to the hospital, and she was pronounced dead at around 2:40 a.m. The boyfriend has not been publicly named.

“Once at the clinic, CPR was rendered and 911 was notified, however, the female succumbed to her ailment,” a police report says.

The cause of death has not been announced.

The U.S. Virgin Islands Police Dept. has announced that its Criminal Investigation Bureau is conducting a criminal investigation which was instituted after the hospital reported a “dead on arrival” case.

The former swimming champ worked at a local coffee shop and, by all accounts, was a popular resident of her town.

“She was just a very beautiful person,” a friend told WMUR-TV. “She had a huge heart. She was really loving and kind and well-loved and popular on the island and everybody knows her.”

“Everyone from the… older generational, local families to the younger people, everybody loved her,” her friend added.

Cail won a gold medal with the U.S. team at the Pan Pacific Championships in 1997 and a silver medal at the 1998-1999 World Aquatics Swimming World Cup in Brazil. She was a standout swimmer, setting several school records at the Bolles Prep School in Jacksonville, Florida, which is well known for its top-notch swim program.

