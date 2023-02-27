Former US Swim Champ Jamie Cail Dies Suddenly at 42 in U.S. Virgin Islands Home

Jamie Cail, an American gold medal-winning swimmer, was found lying dead on the floor of her home in the U.S. Virgin Islands last week, and authorities have launched a criminal investigation into the death.

Cail was reportedly found unresponsive on Tuesday, Feb. 21, by her boyfriend, who drove her to a local hospital. She was pronounced dead at Myrah Keating-Smith Community Health Center, according to the New York Post.

The 42-year-old former swimmer from New Hampshire was reportedly found after her boyfriend left a bar around midnight to check on her. He told police he found her on the floor of their home. He and a friend reportedly drove the swimmer to the hospital, and she was pronounced dead at around 2:40 a.m. The boyfriend has not been publicly named.

“Once at the clinic, CPR was rendered and 911 was notified, however, the female succumbed to her ailment,” a police report says.

Sudden death of former US swim champ Jamie Cail under investigation https://t.co/Zc99Lga6Z3 pic.twitter.com/FgZNVjwHU3 — New York Post (@nypost) February 27, 2023

The cause of death has not been announced.

The U.S. Virgin Islands Police Dept. has announced that its Criminal Investigation Bureau is conducting a criminal investigation which was instituted after the hospital reported a “dead on arrival” case.

The former swimming champ worked at a local coffee shop and, by all accounts, was a popular resident of her town.

“She was just a very beautiful person,” a friend told WMUR-TV. “She had a huge heart. She was really loving and kind and well-loved and popular on the island and everybody knows her.”

“Everyone from the… older generational, local families to the younger people, everybody loved her,” her friend added.

Very sad to hear that my hs friend and teammate, Jamie Cail (in the middle with the Bolles suit), has passed away. Jamie had an unmatched work ethic. She left everything in each practice and became a world class distance swimmer through grit. Rest in peace to a real one 😞 pic.twitter.com/IZ1lE4U2IS — Jooyoung Lee (@theyoungjoo) February 22, 2023

Cail won a gold medal with the U.S. team at the Pan Pacific Championships in 1997 and a silver medal at the 1998-1999 World Aquatics Swimming World Cup in Brazil. She was a standout swimmer, setting several school records at the Bolles Prep School in Jacksonville, Florida, which is well known for its top-notch swim program.

