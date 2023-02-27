Gym Teacher Fired After Throwing Hockey Stick at 11-Year-Old Girl’s Head

A substitute gym teacher in Detroit has been fired and barred from working in education after she reportedly hit an 11-year-old in the head with a hockey stick while aiming for another student.

The substitute gym coach, Jacquline Brown, received two years probation on Thursday for the incident that took place at Hope Academy elementary school in Detroit in May of 2022.

“She was yelling and doing some cussing,” said Cha’Kyra Thomas, the girl who was hit with the metal hockey stick. “The next thing I know, I feel something hard on the side of my head.”

According to Fox 2, Thomas suffered head trauma and received two staples from the incident. The news outlet also shared pics of Cha’Kyra’s head after the staples had been put in place.

“My memories, now I got to wear glasses and I don’t remember real good,” Cha’Kyra told Fox 2.

“It’s like flashes what happened that day,” Cha’Kyra continued. “I got hit on my head I remember kids just laughing at me.”

The family’s attorney, Jon Marko. announced that the little girl’s family is suing the substitute teacher, the school, and the staffing company that placed this particular teacher.

“Her excuse was she was trying to throw the hockey stick at another kid, and hit her by accident,” he said.

“When the mother of this little girl gets to the school and is wondering, ‘Where is my daughter?’ they couldn’t even find her,” Marko said. “She was found wandering the hallways confused with blood running down her face.”

Brown pleaded no contest to a charge of child abuse on Thursday. Her entering a no-contest plea is legally regarded as the same as a guilty plea. Brown was ordered to attend anger management classes and needs court approval to obtain employment in education.

Cha’Kyra is currently enrolled in a new school.

Marko continued, “What kind of a teacher throws a hockey stick at a fifth-grader’s head? I mean you obviously have to have something wrong with your head.”