Brittany Mahomes, the wife of the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback, lashed out at podcast king Joe Rogan Sunday after Rogan and his co-hosts reeled off a bit about the Mahomes family and hinted that a divorce would become a major drama.

In the latest episode of his Joe Rogan Experience podcast, Rogan and his co-hosts brought up the constant controversies over Patrick Mahomes’ younger brother, Jackson. Comedian Shane Gillis joked that unlike many who criticize Jackson, he actually likes Jackson because he and his wife do crazy, entertaining things.

“I’m a fan. His brother that does TikToks and his annoying wife that screams – everyone hates on them and it actually makes me happy,” Gillis said. But he also brought up Brittany when he added, “Patrick Mahomes has a wife that’s just wild. She’s up in the box and films herself…and Patrick is obviously the man, and then he’s got a crazy wife and a brother up in the box, doing all that shit.”

Then Rogan chimed in with a line that apparently upset Brittany when he pointed out that high-energy people also often bring that craziness to a divorce which makes such cases messier.

“The problem is they keep that same energy when you get divorced. They come after you with that same energy,” he said.

Joe Rogan and his co-hosts went after Patrick Mahomes’ family. This may be who Brittany was referring to in her tweet yesterday about grown adults coming after her. pic.twitter.com/32USfhx0RK — Farzin Vousoughian (@Farzin21) February 27, 2023

Whether he was joking or not, Brittany was not pleased with the bit and took to her Twitter account to blast Rogan, saying, “Something about grown men talking shit about someone’s wife is real weird.”

Brittany wasn’t done with the topic, though, and posted a second tweet saying, “Actually grown ass men hating on women in general is pathetic.”

Actually grown ass men hating on women in general is pathetic — Brittany Mahomes (@BrittanyLynne) February 27, 2023

Brittany, of course, is far from shy about blasting people on social media. In the wake of her husband’s Super Bowl win, she jumped to her Twitter account with the demand that anyone who doubted the Chiefs should apologize for their dissing.

