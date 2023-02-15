Brittany Mahomes, Wife of Super Bowl-Winning Chiefs QB, Patrick Mahomes, Demands Critics Apologize for Doubting Team

With the Kansas City Chiefs taking home their third Super Bowl win, Brittany Mahomes, the wife of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, is demanding an apology from the critics who doubted that the team had the stuff to win it all.

Brittany is blasting the critics who said that the Chiefs didn’t have a shot, even as they battled back to win Super Bowl LVII from a ten-point deficit at halftime.

“I think a lot of people need to apologize for what they said about this team at the beginning of this season,” Brittany tweeted on Tuesday.

As Fox News pointed out, the doubters began discounting the Chiefs early in the season when the Chiefs traded Tyreek Hill to the Miami Dolphins, even as rivals seemed to be beefing up their rosters.

But the Chiefs soon won their AFC West title and earned the no. 1 seed in the playoffs. And, of course, they ended up in the Super Bowl and taking it all.

Brittany is not the only member of the Chiefs family to blast the critics. As Fanside noted, many players have also taken a bat to the critics.

Indeed, in Sept., Fanside noted that many national sports media had already discounted the Chiefs’ chance even to make it to the Super Bowl, much less win it.

In Sept., ESPN’s Bart Scott, Colts legend Dan Graziano, NFL Network’s Jamie Erdahl, and others were all saying that the Chiefs started the season in worse shape than any of the other contenders.

Not everyone was as dour, of course. Early in Dec., Yardbreaker’s Thomas Huitt-Johnson told his reader never to count the Chiefs out if they are losing at halftime because “by halftime, the Kansas City Chiefs are just getting started.” And the Super Bowl proved Huitt-Johnson right, for sure, as the team came back from a ten-point halftime deficit to win 38-35 when the clock ran down.

So, some of the Chiefs, especially Brittany Mahomes, are sticking their fingers in the eyes of every critic who doubted them all season. And the victory is all the sweeter.

