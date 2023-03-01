Warrant Issued for University of Georgia’s Jalen Carter After Fatal Car Crash

A warrant has been issued for top NFL prospect from the University of Georgia, Jalen Carter, in connection with a deadly car crash in which player Devin Willock and a UGA football staffer died.

The accident occurred on Jan. 15, killing Devin Willock, who died at the scene, and team staff member Chandler LeCroy, who died later at the hospital. Their vehicle reportedly left the roadway and was traveling fast enough to strike two power poles and several trees before stopping next to an apartment building, the police said at the time.

Now the Athens-Clarke County Police Department is seeking the arrest of Carter under the charge of “racing” his vehicle against the vehicle that crashed, according to WXIA-TV in Atlanta.

According to a police report, Chandler LeCroy and Carter were “operating their vehicles in a manner consistent with racing shortly after leaving the downtown Athens area at about 2:30 a.m.”

The police report added that both cars were driving erratically and that the deceased LeCroy had alcohol in her system at the time.

“The evidence demonstrated that both vehicles switched between lanes, drove in the center turn lane, drove in opposite lanes of travel, overtook other motorists, and drove at high rates of speed, in an apparent attempt to outdistance each other,” the department continued.

“Evidence indicated that shortly before the crash, the Expedition (driven by LeCroy) was traveling at about 104 miles per hour,” the police dept. added. “The toxicology report indicated that LeCroy’s blood alcohol concentration was .197 at the time of the crash.” Georgia’s legal limit is .08.

Ultimately, the department adds that is was “determined that alcohol impairment, racing, reckless driving, and speed were significant factors to the crash.”

Only last week, it was announced that Carter was in the lead in a 2023 mock NFL draft.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, or Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston