Report: Georgia’s Devon Willock, Chandler LeCroy Killed in Car Accident

Georgia Bulldogs offensive lineman Devin Willock and team staff member Chandler LeCroy were killed in a car accident on Sunday, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Two other passengers, both members of the Georgia football program, were injured and are listed in stable condition.

Willock, 20, died of his injuries at the scene. LeCroy, 24, was transported by EMS to a local hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries.

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart expressed sadness at the “tragic loss” of two young members of his program.

“We are all heartbroken and devastated with the loss of Devin Willock and Chandler LeCroy,” Smart said. “Devin was an outstanding young man in every way. He was always smiling, was a great teammate and a joy to coach. Chandler was a valuable member of our football staff and brought an incredible attitude and energy every single day. We grieve with their families for this tragic loss and will support them in every way possible.”

According to the AJC:

In a statement from the Athens-Clarke County Police Department, at approximately 2:45 a.m. police responded to a single-vehicle crash in the 900 block of Barnett Shoals Road. Initial investigation indicates that a 2021 Ford Expedition was traveling southbound in the outside lane of Barnett Shoals Road when the vehicle left the roadway, striking two power poles and several trees. A 21-year-old male passenger sustained minor injuries and a 26-year-old female passenger sustained serious injuries, police said. Police said the crash and contributing factors remain under investigation.

The Georgia Bulldogs celebrated their second national championship win with a parade and trophy ceremony on Saturday.

According to reports to the AJC, the two other passengers in the vehicle were junior defensive tackle Warren McClendon and recruiting coordinator Tory Bowles. The AJC adds those reports are unconfirmed, however.

Georgia Athletic Director Josh Brooks also expressed grief over the loss of life.

The entire Georgia family is devastated by the tragic loss of football student-athlete Devin Willock and football staff member Chandler LeCroy. Two other members of the football program were injured in the accident. They are both in stable condition, and we will continue to monitor their status with medical personnel. Devin and Chandler were two special people who meant so much to the University of Georgia, our football program and our athletic department. We ask that everyone keep their families in your prayers during this very difficult time. The UGA Athletic Association will work with our medical team as well as our mental health and performance personnel to make sure we are providing the best support possible for our staff and student-athletes who are processing this grief. We can provide no further comment at this time but ask that everyone continue to keep those involved in your prayers.

Police have not yet commented on the cause of the crash.