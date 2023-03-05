WATCH: XFL Matchup of Unbeaten Teams Ends in Wild, Helmet-Tossing Brawl

The D.C. Defenders and St. Louis Battlehawks met on the XFL gridiron Sunday as the only two 2-0 teams remaining in the league. The Battlehawks lost the game. But they did their utmost to win the fight.

In the waning moments of the hard-fought contest, the Battlehawks elected to try to convert a 4th & 15 instead of attempting an onside kick as they tried to erase a six-point deficit and steal a win. It was all for naught, though, as QB AJ McCarron got sacked.

Having failed the conversion and lost the game, the Battlehawks decided to try to win the fight. At least, that’s how it appeared because, after the sack, the two teams went after each other for no apparent reason.

We've got an XFL fight 😳 pic.twitter.com/cBsWTfagCI — Action Network (@ActionNetworkHQ) March 5, 2023

A fight breaks out…. #XFL IS MY FAVORITE IDC a 🍋 was thrown.. pic.twitter.com/8jWMWKEtXU — Dee #sportsncoffee (@DeeLovesSports) March 5, 2023

It was actually a really good game, and it’s definitely a shame that the only reason anyone is talking about it is because of a fight. But that’s life for football leagues that play after the Super Bowl and before Week 1 of the NFL season.