WATCH: Conor McGregor Donates $1 Million to Tunnel to Towers on Hannity

UFC star Conor McGregor came through for America’s fallen heroes in the military and law enforcement on Wednesday night by donating $1 million to the Tunnel to Towers Foundation on the Fox News Channel.

“As human beings, it’s a must to give back,” McGregor said in front of a live studio audience on Hannity. “I work to give back. I work to support my family, and, you know, this is what we must deal with. If people want to help donate to this great foundation, Tunnel to Towers, you can also, we’d appreciate that greatly.”

Tunnel to Towers CEO Frank Siller’s brother, FDNY firefighter Stephen Siller, was killed in the 9/11 attacks. Frank began the nonprofit as a way to honor fallen firefighters, cops, and emergency workers, as well as fallen and severely injured military members, by paying off their mortgages.

McGregor got so excited when calling Frank Siller’s brother a hero that he let an expletive slip on air.

Conor McGregor dropped an F-bomb on Fox News tonight.pic.twitter.com/7o7xOSby6o — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) March 16, 2023

But, as Siller said, McGregor “had it right the first time.”

This donation marks $3.7 million donated by Proper No. Twelve to Tunnel to Towers. Thank you @TheNotoriousMMA

. We could not be more grateful.☘️🙏 (2/2) pic.twitter.com/Ki1qQF6TRG — Tunnel to Towers Foundation (@Tunnel2Towers) March 16, 2023

The Irishman’s check brings the total amount of his donations to Tunnel to Towers to $5 million.

Hannity announced that he, too, would write a check for $100,000.

Speaking of Buffalo firefighter Jason Arno, who recently left behind a wife and daughter after being killed in a fire, Siller reminded Hannity how donations like his and McGregor’s would be used.

“You should know that this money that you gave us and the viewers that have helped us for years, this is how we pay off these mortgages,” he said.