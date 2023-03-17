WATCH: Iowa Wrestler’s Mother Mangles Glasses After Her Son’s Suffers Historic Loss

Iowa wrestling legend Spencer Lee does not lose very often, and you can tell this by looking at his mother’s reaction after he does lose.

Lee was going for his fourth consecutive NCAA Division I wrestling championship on Friday night. The Hawkeye grappler advanced to the semifinals and held a commanding lead late in his match against Purdue’s Matt Ramos. However – and I’m not smart enough to know what this kind of hold is called – Ramos locked Lee into some type of maneuver he could not escape and pulled off an incredible upset.

And upset is precisely the word to describe the reaction of Lee’s mother, who promptly freaked out and destroyed her glasses.

Reaction flowed in fast and furious on Twitter:

Spencer Lee’s mom crushing her own glasses with her bare hands and throwing them to the floor is a top 5 live television moment of all-time. pic.twitter.com/WUPIQISjph — Colin Dunlap (@colin_dunlap) March 18, 2023

She had seen enough https://t.co/VeOsyzFhdy — Kyle Dawson (@ItsKyleDawson) March 18, 2023

Iowa wrestler Spencer Lee suffered a massive upset, causing his mom to commit war crimes on her glasses pic.twitter.com/nNopcOjwra — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) March 18, 2023

The reaction by Spencer Lee’s mother Via @travisbrock24 pic.twitter.com/Q0xEt063L0 — Chris Hassel (@Hassel_Chris) March 18, 2023

Spencer Lee is one of the greatest wrestlers to ever compete in the NCAA. To put this in perspective, Purdue’s Ramos defeating Lee is arguably an even bigger upset than Purdue losing to Farleigh-Dickinson in the first-round of the NCAA Tournament, which also happened on Friday night.

So, maybe Ramos’ victory is God trying to heal the wounds of Biolermaker fans everywhere. But one thing is for sure, there’s no healing Mrs. Lee’s glasses.