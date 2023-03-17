WATCH: Iowa Wrestler’s Mother Mangles Glasses After Her Son’s Suffers Historic Loss

Iowa wrestling legend Spencer Lee does not lose very often, and you can tell this by looking at his mother’s reaction after he does lose.
Lee was going for his fourth consecutive NCAA Division I wrestling championship on Friday night. The Hawkeye grappler advanced to the semifinals and held a commanding lead late in his match against Purdue’s Matt Ramos. However – and I’m not smart enough to know what this kind of hold is called – Ramos locked Lee into some type of maneuver he could not escape and pulled off an incredible upset.
And upset is precisely the word to describe the reaction of Lee’s mother, who promptly freaked out and destroyed her glasses.
Amazing scene at the Division I Wrestling Championships. Iowa's Spencer Lee, going for his fourth national championship, loses in the semifinals.
His mother was quite upset with it. pic.twitter.com/uHIXOvMIFx
— Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) March 18, 2023
Reaction flowed in fast and furious on Twitter:
Spencer Lee’s mom crushing her own glasses with her bare hands and throwing them to the floor is a top 5 live television moment of all-time.
— Colin Dunlap (@colin_dunlap) March 18, 2023
Spencer Lee is one of the greatest wrestlers to ever compete in the NCAA. To put this in perspective, Purdue’s Ramos defeating Lee is arguably an even bigger upset than Purdue losing to Farleigh-Dickinson in the first-round of the NCAA Tournament, which also happened on Friday night.
So, maybe Ramos’ victory is God trying to heal the wounds of Biolermaker fans everywhere. But one thing is for sure, there’s no healing Mrs. Lee’s glasses.
