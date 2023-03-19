Donald Trump Attends NCAA Wrestling Tournament Despite Predicted Arrest

Former President Donald Trump earned rounds of cheers and applause as he attended Saturday’s NCAA Wrestling Tournament at the BOK Center in Tulsa on Saturday, despite the indictments and threats of arrest looming over his head.

Video of Trump’s visit showed him smiling broadly and waving as people cheered his entrance. He was also seen raising his fist in triumph, TMZ reported.

The former prez was invited to the game by Senator Markwayne Mullin (R-OK), who was seen posing for photos with the businessman. It was clear that he was well-received by those in the arena.

A cheering crowd welcomes Trump to an NCAA wrestling tournament in Tulsa pic.twitter.com/seDBA3zB4u — Ben Owen🇺🇸 (@hrkbenowen) March 19, 2023

Trump was also photographed shaking the hands of some of the wrestlers, according to Tulsa World.

Trump is facing unprecedented political persecution at the hands of the New York DA Alvin Bragg, who is funded by anti-American billionaire George Soros.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump wrote that he was told an arrest was imminent on Tuesday, but some are now predicting it won’t happen on Tuesday due to continued machinations in Bragg’s office.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, or Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston