‘I Had to Work My A** Off’: Josie Canseco, Daughter of Jose Canseco, Says She Could Not ‘Live Off Family Name’

Josie Canseco, daughter of Jose Canseco, took to Instagram Monday to dispel any rumors that she owes her success to coming from “rich money.” Instead, the Victoria’s Secret model says her family is “broke.”

In a series of since-deleted Instagram posts, Josie Canseco says her family ran out of money early in her life, and she had to earn her own way.

“Everyone claiming I came from all this rich money because I’m a ‘canseco’ do ur research,” Canseco wrote. “My ‘family money’ was blown by the time I was 6/7 w bankruptcy n I had to work my ass off to not only sustain my ‘family name’ but also pay my bills cause no one paid that sh*t except me.

“My family is broke and I dont get the advance of a family that was rich.”

She added, “I’m tired of being categorized when it was very different. I’m beyond grateful because I certainly have been graced with the privilege of being born within a family that earned what they earned but respectfully, the expectation isn’t all what it seems.”

In another part of her post, Canseco says at one point, she was only making $100 per week when she first began her modeling career. Now, she has a reported net worth of between $1 million and $1.4 million.

Jose Canseco was best known as being one half of the “Bash Brothers,” the famous Oakland A’s homerun slugging duo consisting of Canseco and Mark McGwire in the late 1980s. Canseco would go on to gain even more fame and notoriety, however, as the author of a book about steroid use in Major League Baseball that implicated hundreds of players and led to major changes in league rules.

