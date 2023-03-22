Transgender Cyclist Takes First Place in Women’s Category in New York City’s Randall’s Island Crit Race

A biological male claiming to be a female athlete has won New York City’s Randall’s Island Crit bicycle race, reports say.

Los Angeles trans athlete Tiffany Thomas led the women’s category in the race on Saturday, taking first with two biological women settling for second and third place.

Thomas is seen on the winner’s podium in an orange cycling suit standing head-and-shoulders above his two closest female competitors.

Thomas is a member of the L.A.-based women’s cycling group L.A. Sweat, according to The National Desk.

According to Thomas’ bio on the group’s webpage, Thomas is a “scientist.”

“Tiffany is a scientist by day, athlete by night,” the L.A. Sweat website reads. “She has never met a barbell, a bike, or a dog that she doesn’t like. She is so incredibly excited to race and represent the LA Sweat team this year!”

As is typical with many of these transgender athlete stories, Thomas went from being a novice to winning race after race since deciding to become a female athlete.

Tiffany Thomas has been on countless podiums, going from a total beginner to the elite level in just 5 years.#SaveWomensSports pic.twitter.com/MFe0qJAIS0 — 🚲 (@i_heart__bikes) February 7, 2023

Indeed, Thomas himself admits that he won fifth place in his very first race after joining the cycling world as a female athlete.

Thomas has also been demanding cycling authorities severely punish those in the sport who would oppose his competing as a woman.

Transgender competitors have been tearing it up in cycling in recent years.

Last June, men identifying as women took first and second place at the London ThundCrit cycling event. They compounded the humiliation of women by kissing each other on the winner’s podium as the natural-born woman who took third place held her baby.

Two men kiss as they celebrate stealing 1st & 2rd place in a womens race…woman takes care of her child as she stands on the 3rd place she has been relegated to due to male cheats. This pic tells the story of gender ideology perfectly.

Men first, women & childrens needs last. pic.twitter.com/0rcX8a8UdZ — Aja The Empress ♀️ (@Aja02537920) June 4, 2022

In 2019, transgender Cyclist Rachel McKinnon enjoyed great success over natural-born women by smashing women’s cycling records one after another.

