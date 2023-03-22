WATCH: Girls Softball Runner Successfully Pulls Off ‘Made You Look’ Trick to Score Run

A girl’s softball player in Carthage, Texas, performed an amazing “made ya look” trick to score a run by tricking the catcher of the opposing team from taking her eye off the target last weekend, a report says.

According to a video taken by Panola Watchman sports reporter Ryan Silapan, softball player Jada Walton was rounding third when she was outthrown to home plate by yards. But when Walton got home, the catcher initially missed the tag. Walton then pointed to first base which made the catcher turn and look, giving Walton the split second she needed to dive for home and tag in for the run.

Carthage senior Jada Walton refused with every fiber of her being to be tagged out at home. pic.twitter.com/pusqLYNFno — Ryan Silapan (@RyanSilapan) March 22, 2023

It was an amazing case of “made ya look” as you’ll see on a real-life video.

Naturally, social media loved it:

Greatest "made ya look" in history https://t.co/bJQ2AS3XGc — Brian Mills (@BMMillsy) March 22, 2023

SHE FELL FOR THE OL' MADE-YA-LOOK?!?! How is this both an ESPN Top Ten AND ESPN Not Top Ten play at the same time?!?! https://t.co/vVHPvLvGsE — ℝ (@TheRobBrownShow) March 22, 2023

there will never be a greater “made ya look” in human history https://t.co/CcckDeu7OX — Sir’Noah Rodriguez (@noahrodriguez09) March 22, 2023

3B coach who waved here around pic.twitter.com/lKPmyFMlla — JC (@JC643DP) March 22, 2023

