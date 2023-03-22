WATCH: Girls Softball Runner Successfully Pulls Off ‘Made You Look’ Trick to Score Run

Softball
Robby Dany/Getty Images
Warner Todd Huston

A girl’s softball player in Carthage, Texas, performed an amazing “made ya look” trick to score a run by tricking the catcher of the opposing team from taking her eye off the target last weekend, a report says.

According to a video taken by Panola Watchman sports reporter Ryan Silapan, softball player Jada Walton was rounding third when she was outthrown to home plate by yards. But when Walton got home, the catcher initially missed the tag. Walton then pointed to first base which made the catcher turn and look, giving Walton the split second she needed to dive for home and tag in for the run.

It was an amazing case of “made ya look” as you’ll see on a real-life video.

Naturally, social media loved it:

