Tom Brady Buys Minority Stake in WNBA’s Las Vegas Aces

Tom Brady has always engaged in sound decision-making on the football field. His business acumen and decision-making away from the field…well that remains to be seen.

To the surprise of most, if not all, on Thursday, Brady announced that he had purchased a minority stake in the Las Vegas Aces, Sin City’s WNBA affiliate.

“Brady, a 23-year NFL veteran and five-time Super Bowl MVP, was first introduced to the Aces when he sat courtside at the team’s May 31, 2022 home win over the Connecticut Sun,” the Aces said in a statement. “After seeing the outstanding quality of play, coupled with the excitement and passion of the Las Vegas Aces fans, Tom knew he wanted to be a part of the organization.

“‘Since I purchased the Aces, our goal has been to win on and off the court,’ explained Davis. Tom Brady is a win not only for the Aces, and the WNBA, but for women’s professional sports as a whole.”

Brady told his over 3 million Twitter followers that the move was a chance to once again be among “some of the greatest athletes in the world.”

“It was a matter of time until I was back in the building with some of the greatest athletes in the world,” Brady said. “I grew up with three older sisters and they were all incredible athletes in their own right. They were role models to me. It’s where my love of women’s sports began.”

Honored to be joining the @LVAces family, a world class organization with a team of incredible athletes pic.twitter.com/JGU4tndZR2 — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) March 23, 2023

Raiders Owner Mark Davis is the majority owner of the Aces.

Why does the purchase of a minority stake in the franchise draw Brady’s business acumen into question? Well, the WNBA has never made money. Why would someone buy a stake of any size in something that is a financial loser? Of course, the purchase is probably Brady’s way of ingratiating himself with the left by supporting women’s sports and will probably end up leading to other business opportunities.

You know, a business play that only makes sense in 2023.