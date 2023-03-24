UFC Fighter Jorge Masvidal Bashes Calls to ‘Defund the Police’

UFC fighter Jorge Masvidal bashed left-wing calls to “Defund the Police,” saying it will lead to a spike in crime in the very neighborhoods liberals want to protect.

Masvidal issued his condemnation of the beloved leftist slogan during an interview with podcaster Joe Rogan this week. He based his position on his own upbringing in a rough neighborhood.

“I grew up in not the best neighborhoods. Believe me, you don’t want to defund the police. The people that will be alright is, like, you and me because I could hire a security team and so could you,” he said.

“But how about everybody else that can’t? They’re going to get fucking murked, bro. Because there’s people on the other side that are really fucking hungry that are for real bad guys,” he added. “You take the police away, you take that filter away, you’re asking for trouble.”

The two also traded back and forths about how much they enjoy the freedoms afforded in states like Texas and Florida.

“I don’t believe in those same policies that socialism and communism spring up,” said Masvidal. “Anything to do with that, I’m firmly against that and we see it. It’s like a perfect example. Look what happened to California. Look what was going on in New York doing the whole thing.”

“I get why people would think that it would work because they think that they’re going to be a better person, we’re going to make things fair for people, but the problem is it just consolidates power in the top and they leave everybody fighting over everything else and it becomes chaos,” responded Rogan.

“It happens in every country, it happens in every city. Whenever they institute those kind of policies, crime goes up, people get fucked, they let more people out of jail, crime continues to go up…” he added.