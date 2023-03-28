The NFL has made a much-sought-after rules change this year during its Annual Meeting to allow teams to assign jersey number “0” to players.

In 2021, the Kansas City Chiefs successfully lobbied for a rule allowing single-digit jerseys for positions other than quarterbacks, punters, and kickers. But now the league has voted to go a bit farther by agreeing to the Philadelphia Eagles’ proposal that the number zero be allowed for jersey numbers.

According to Yahoo Sports, along with allowing players to take on the number 0, the league also expanded who could wear other numbers as well.

Excited to be the first @Jaguars player to wear zero – shout out to @JagsEquip! #ReadyToWork pic.twitter.com/MfympKGWSl — CALVIN RIDLEY (@CalvinRidley1) March 28, 2023

Previously, placekickers and punters could only wear numbers from one to 19. Now they can wear numbers from 0 to 49 and 90 to 99.

The new rule has caused a list of players who are looking to take on the numbers they worse in college that until now were out of bounds for them. Players such as Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Jaylen Watson, who wore the number 0 in college, are already being eyed for a jersey change.

A laundry list of other rule changes and resolutions were also adopted, including language changes in using a helmet against an opponent, a rulemaking illegal punts the same as an illegal forward pass, one to redefine a launch penalty, and many other technical issues.

