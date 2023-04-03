‘Disgraceful!’: Women’s Golf Tour Cancels Replies to Post About Trans Golfer Breanna Gill Winning Tournament

The Women’s Professional Golf Association turned off replies to its tweet about biological male Breanna Gill winning its Classic Bonville women’s golf tournament.

WPGA Australia added a tweet on Sunday reading, “Showing nerves of steel, Breanna Gill triumphed in a playoff for her first professional win at the #AusWomensClassic!”

Not only did the post fail to mention that Gill is a biological man, but the league also turned off comments on the post so no one could reply.

Showing nerves of steel, Breanna Gill triumphed in a playoff for her first professional win at the #AusWomensClassic! 👏 📷 @GolfNSW | #feelNSW | #NewSouthWales pic.twitter.com/j9ozV1jD5s — WPGA Tour of Australasia (@WPGATour) April 2, 2023

Podcast host Megyn Kelly was disgusted by the WPGA’s tweet and noted that even in its story about the win on the WPGA website, Gill is never correctly identified as a male golfer who claims to be a female.

“This is a biological man, a fact not even mentioned in much of the major press coverage celebrating ‘her’ win over the actual women in this tournament. It’s a fraud, it’s immoral, and it HAS TO STOP,” Kelly tweeted.

Tweets responding to the celebration of Gill’s win were less than flattering:

He is a man and this is cheating — Sesostris (@Sesostris7) April 3, 2023

Showing balls of steel, Breanna Gill cheated by competing against women even though he's male, for his first professional win. This is not something to celebrate, just another cheat 👎👎👎 — kmw (@kirstywakeling) April 3, 2023

Replies on Kelly’s tweet were no less scathing at the WPGA:

I dont understand why biological female athletes arent protesting by refusing to play in whatever competitions they are participating in. — Jewish New Yorker (@JBmode27) April 3, 2023

The ONLY way this stops is if Biological Women make a stand and boycott these events that allow Biological Men compete… — BarbReilly – AMERICA FIRST (@BarbReilly7) April 3, 2023

That is exactly what it may take for this to stop. Women have to stop competing. It gives the charade legitimacy when they do. When the men compete by themselves they may finally stop. There are other options, but I think they all will require those being mistreated to stand up. — Alan Belnap (@Lolasservant) April 3, 2023

