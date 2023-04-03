‘Disgraceful!’: Women’s Golf Tour Cancels Replies to Post About Trans Golfer Breanna Gill Winning Tournament

The Women’s Professional Golf Association turned off replies to its tweet about biological male Breanna Gill winning its Classic Bonville women’s golf tournament.

WPGA Australia added a tweet on Sunday reading, “Showing nerves of steel, Breanna Gill triumphed in a playoff for her first professional win at the #AusWomensClassic!”

Not only did the post fail to mention that Gill is a biological man, but the league also turned off comments on the post so no one could reply.

Podcast host Megyn Kelly was disgusted by the WPGA’s tweet and noted that even in its story about the win on the WPGA website, Gill is never correctly identified as a male golfer who claims to be a female.

“This is a biological man, a fact not even mentioned in much of the major press coverage celebrating ‘her’ win over the actual women in this tournament. It’s a fraud, it’s immoral, and it HAS TO STOP,” Kelly tweeted.

Tweets responding to the celebration of Gill’s win were less than flattering:

Replies on Kelly’s tweet were no less scathing at the WPGA:

