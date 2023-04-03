REPORT: College Basketball Coaching Legend Bobby Knight Hospitalized, School Asking for Prayers

College basketball Hall of Famer and coaching legend Bobby Knight has been admitted to a hospital, and the school is now asking for prayers for their stricken coach, according to reports.

An email went out from the school to their basketball alums over the weekend announcing that Knight had been admitted to a Bloomfield hospital on Friday with an “acute illness,” The email also asked former players to send up “prayers” for their former coach.

“Please join us in sending prayers to coach Knight and his family,” the email read. “The family’s hope is to have him back home soon.”

Just like old times, Coach! It was an honor having you at practice today Bobby Knight! #Partners @IndianaMBB #StillGotSwag pic.twitter.com/RelTSUpyZC — Mike Woodson (@MikeWoodsonNBA) October 28, 2021

According to Rick Bozich of WDRB:

Knight coached the Hoosiers from 1971-through-2000, winning national titles in 1976, 1981 and 1987. He was fired by IU in September 2000 and later served as the head coach at Texas Tech as well as basketball analyst for ESPN. Knight won 902 games in his career, which started at West Point. He went 662-239 at IU, also taking the Hoosiers to the Final Four in 1973 and 1992 while earning induction to the Basketball Hall of Fame in 1991. Knight, who turned 82 last October, has battled health issues since his return to Bloomington but did appear at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall for a reunion of his former players when the Hoosiers played Purdue on Feb. 8, 2020.

Knight was the head coach of the only undefeated team in college basketball history in 1975.