Bobby Knight ‘In Good Hands’ After Release from Hospital

College basketball coaching legend Bobby Knight has been released from the hospital and is resting at home “in good hands,” according to the coach’s son.

Indiana University announced on Monday that the legendary coach had entered a hospital in Bloomington last Friday with an “acute illness.” The email also asked former players to send up “prayers” for their former coach.

“Please join us in sending prayers to coach Knight and his family,” the email read. “The family’s hope is to have him back home soon.”

Just like old times, Coach! It was an honor having you at practice today Bobby Knight! #Partners @IndianaMBB #StillGotSwag pic.twitter.com/RelTSUpyZC — Mike Woodson (@MikeWoodsonNBA) October 28, 2021

Later on Monday, Knight’s son Pat announced that his father had left the hospital and resting at home.

“Coach always taught us, and those that played for him, the importance of fighting through adversity and he and our family thank you for the tremendous amount of support you have shown and given during this time,” Pat said in a statement. “We appreciate your continued thoughts and prayers.”

Knight is 82 years old and, among other Hall of Fame-worthy achievements, was the head coach of the only undefeated team in college basketball history in 1975.