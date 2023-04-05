LSU’s Angel Reese Rejects Jill Biden’s Apology: ‘We’ll Go to the Obamas’

LSU Lady Tigers basketball star Angel Reese is refusing to accept Jill Biden’s apology, and going even further, she suggested the team may not visit the Biden White House at all and would rather visit the Obamas.

Last week, the LSU Tigers beat Iowa to take the NCAA Women’s Basketball title. But during the game, Reese taunted Iowa player Caitlin Clark after searching her out and targeting her at the end of the game. Many called the move “classless” because the game was over when Reese went out of her way to confront Clark.

The taunting incident brought Reese much criticism. It became so vehement that first lady Jill Biden decided it would be a good idea to invite the NCAA-winning Tigers and the second-place Iowa Hawkeyes to the White House to celebrate the NCAA tournament.

Biden may have felt that she was working to defuse the criticism of Reese. Still, Reese did not appreciate the interference and immediately decried Biden’s suggestion as “a joke” on Twitter.

Reese is exactly right, after all. Only winners should be invited to the White House to celebrate a championship. Runners-up need not apply.

In short order, Biden reversed her offer and said only the Tigers would be invited to the White House. The Biden White House through the first lady’s press shop, apologized for any confusion.

But now it looks like Angel Reese is dismissive of a visit to Biden’s White House altogether.

“I’m not gonna lie to you, I don’t accept the apology because of, you said what you said,” Reese said, according to Fox News. “I said what I said. And like, you can’t go back on certain things that you say. I mean, you like felt like they should’ve came because of sportsmanship, right? They can have that spotlight. We’ll go to the Obamas, we’ll see Michelle, we’ll see Barack.”

Reese was then asked by the Paper Route podcast host if the Tigers would visit the White House at all.

“We’re gonna see. I don’t know,” she replied.

“I just know that if the roles were reversed, it wouldn’t be the same. If we were to lose, we would not be getting invited to the White House,” Reese continued. “I remember she made a comment about [how] both teams should be invited because of sportsmanship. And I’m like, ‘Are you saying that because of what I did?’ Stuff like that, it bothers me because you are a woman at the end of the day. White, Black, it doesn’t matter, you’re a woman, you’re supposed to be standing behind us before anything.”

It seems doubtful that Angel Reese has the power to tell her team they won’t be visiting the White House to celebrate their championship. However, if the team goes and she decides to skip the visit, that will be news and another embarrassment for the Biden White House.

