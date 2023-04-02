‘Classless!’: LSU’s Angel Reese Sparks Outrage After Taunting Caitlin Clark in National Title Win

Angel Reese
The Associated Press
Paul Bois

The internet went ablaze on Sunday in response to LSU’s Angel Reese taunting Iowa’s Caitlin Clark during the national title game.

The LSU Tigers took home their first women’s basketball national championship on Sunday when it defeated the Iowa Hawkeyes 102-85. During the fourth quarter, when it became clear that the Tigers would win the game, Reese took the opportunity to mock Clark, giving her a taste of her own medicine.

“As LSU put Iowa away in the fourth quarter, Reese pointed to her finger, signifying that it was her turn to get that championship ring and hit Clark with the John Cena ‘you can’t see me’ taunt,” noted the New York Post.

“Clark had made the taunt in Iowa’s Elite Eight win when she had a 40-point triple-double,” it added. “Clark had been extremely cocky over the last two games as she gained momentum in the tournament. She had 30 points in Sunday’s loss.”

The internet was divided in reaction to Reese’s taunt, with some defending it as fair game while others called it classless.

 

 

