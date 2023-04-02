The internet went ablaze on Sunday in response to LSU’s Angel Reese taunting Iowa’s Caitlin Clark during the national title game.

The LSU Tigers took home their first women’s basketball national championship on Sunday when it defeated the Iowa Hawkeyes 102-85. During the fourth quarter, when it became clear that the Tigers would win the game, Reese took the opportunity to mock Clark, giving her a taste of her own medicine.

“As LSU put Iowa away in the fourth quarter, Reese pointed to her finger, signifying that it was her turn to get that championship ring and hit Clark with the John Cena ‘you can’t see me’ taunt,” noted the New York Post.

“Clark had made the taunt in Iowa’s Elite Eight win when she had a 40-point triple-double,” it added. “Clark had been extremely cocky over the last two games as she gained momentum in the tournament. She had 30 points in Sunday’s loss.”

The internet was divided in reaction to Reese’s taunt, with some defending it as fair game while others called it classless.

ANGEL REESE TO CAITLIN CLARK 😳 pic.twitter.com/2NY0CEzwJ3 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) April 2, 2023

What a classless move by Angel Reese. Doing WAY too much to taunt Clark. — Danny Kanell (@dannykanell) April 2, 2023

Was it classless when Caitlin Clark did it ? gTFOH with that — Booger (@ESPNBooger) April 2, 2023

Yeah so one thing we’re not gonna do is call this move “classless” when Reese does it and celebrate it when Clark does it. https://t.co/bmI6YhKaKV — Megan Greenwell (@megreenwell) April 2, 2023

Filed under “shouldn’ta been talking shit.” https://t.co/V4p5RrTkPF — Joel D. Anderson (@byjoelanderson) April 3, 2023

I was rooting for Iowa, but this is completely fair game. People annoyed at it are only exposing themselves as anti-Black. https://t.co/CUwrPDbQP5 — Charlotte Clymer 🇺 (@cmclymer) April 3, 2023

Of course the comments are what you think they are. https://t.co/nHMPOPheFr pic.twitter.com/J5RLzuvPRs — dhoodson on spoutible too 🐳 (@dhoodson) April 3, 2023

I have no problem with this. Caitlin dishes it and Caitlin can take it when it comes back her way. Bottom line — this kind of passion is GREAT for women’s hoops. https://t.co/wm1CcSF1IQ — Chris Hassel (@Hassel_Chris) April 2, 2023