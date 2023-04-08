Tiger Woods Ties Record for Most Consecutive Cuts Made at Masters

Amid the weather drama and aftermath of falling trees, Tiger Woods tied history this weekend by matching Gary Player and Fred Couples’ record of 23 consecutive cuts made at the Masters.

Woods has never missed the cut at The Masters since turning pro.

“Woods finished the round with a 1-over 73 and walked off the course a shot above the projected cut line of 2-over 146,” the Associated Press reports. “But the line climbed to 3 over when Justin Thomas made a bogey at the 17th.

“Woods’ spot in the final two rounds was secured when Thomas failed to make a birdie at the 18th. Thomas wound up missing the cut himself when he made another bogey at the 18th.”

“I’ve always loved this golf course, and I love playing this event,” Woods told The Augusta Chronicle. “Obviously I’ve missed a couple with some injuries, but I’ve always wanted to play here. I’ve loved it.”

Fred Couples, whose record Woods tied, also made the cut on Saturday.

‘That’s why I come here,” Couples told ESPN. “The last four years have been really mediocre golf. Maybe one year I was semi-close to making the cut. But that’s my objective, and I did it.”