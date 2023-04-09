WATCH: Wolves Rudy Gobert Takes a Swing at Teammate on Easter Sunday

Who is most definitely not in the holiday mood, you ask? Minnesota Timberwolves power forward Rudy Gobert, that’s who.

The NBA tried to give fans a sporting event to cheer for on Easter Sunday. Instead, they gave the fans a shock as a sideline argument between Rudy Gobert and teammate Kyle Anderson turned physical. The incident occurred during a timeout when Kyle Anderson wandered over near the huddle and began gesturing and jawing in the direction of Gobert.

Gobert responded by taking a swing at Anderson.

Rudy Gobert throws a shot at teammate Kyle Anderson during a timeout. pic.twitter.com/dRzi3ALkoJ — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) April 9, 2023

A scrum among teammates ensued as players fought to separate the two. Ironically, the biggest implication/injury had nothing to do with the two combatants. The biggest injury was Jaden McDaniels, who injured his left hand punching a wall after the fight.

Unsurprisingly, Gobert did not return to the game after the incident. What was surprising, however, was that the Timberwolves managed to overcome the incident and win the game against New Orleans, 113-109.

Go figure.