Phillies’ Matt Strahm Blasts ‘Billionaire’ MLB Owners for Extending Beer Sales, Fears for Fan Safety

The fans of the five MLB teams that have extended beer sales into the eighth inning may be celebrating that decision, but not all MLB players think it’s such a good thing.

During a recent podcast, Phillies pitcher Matt Strahm criticized “billionaire” league owners for extending beer sales into the eighth inning, a move he believes could pose a danger to fans.

“The reason we stopped [selling alcohol in] the seventh before was to give our fans time to sober up and drive home safe, correct?” Strahm asked on the Baseball Isn’t Boring podcast. “So now with a faster-pace game — and me just being a man of common sense — if the game is going to finish quicker, would we not move the beer sales back to the sixth inning to give our fans time to sober up and drive home?

“Instead, we’re going to the eighth, and now you’re putting our fans and our family at risk driving home with people who have just drank beers 22 minutes ago.”

As of now, five teams have extended beer sales into the eighth inning. The Arizona Diamondbacks, Baltimore Orioles, Minnesota Twins, Milwaukee Brewers, and Texas Rangers are those teams.

The decision to extend beer sales stems from MLB’s decision to reduce the length of games by using a pitch clock. In its first year of use at the major league level, the pitch clock has already reduced the average length of an MLB game by 27 minutes. That reduction in time suits MLB’s desire for shorter games but hurts vendors by limiting their time to sell beer and food to fans.

Strahm, however, doesn’t think those lost profits should result in putting fans at risk.

“I’m not surprised,” Strahm explained. “When you mess with billionaires’ dollars, [they] find a way to make their dollars back. My thing is, when you’re looking at the safety of your fans, that’s probably not the smartest decision to extend it into the eighth.”

MLB has not yet said whether any uniform rule governing alcohol sales will be implemented.