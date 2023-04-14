Kansas City Milk Company Trolls Philly Fans with ‘Eagle Tears’ Flavor

The Philadelphia Eagles are known to have one of the most emotional fan bases in all of football. And now, a Kansas City-based milk company has seen fit to bottle those emotions and call it “Eagles Tears.”

Commemorating their team’s win over the Eagles in Super Bowl LVII, Shatto Milk Company, a dairy farm based in Osborn, Mo., has released a limited edition special flavor called “Eagles Tears.”

“Have you ever tasted eagle tears before? Neither had we. But we gotta say, we weren’t expecting their flavor profile to so closely resemble cheesecake,” the bottle reads. “Cheesesteak, maybe. But not cheesecake. Bottling them was no easy feat. We had to conquer the West, defend our home turf (twice!) and travel all the way to the desert and back.

“Make no mistake, Kansas City. The contents of this bottle are very precious cargo. Savor it.”

The good news is you don’t have to live near Shatto Milk Company to indulge in Eagles Tears. The company makes the limited-edition milk available on its website.