Ultra-Marathon Runner Disqualified After Allegedly Cheating by Using Car in Race

An ultra-marathon runner has been disqualified from a race in the United Kingdom after she was accused of cheating by using a car to get ahead of the other runners.

Joasia Zakrzewski, a Scottish runner, came in third at the GB Ultras Manchester to Liverpool race that took place on April 7. However, suspicious tracking data put Zakrewski’s run time under scrutiny.

“The issue has been investigated and, having reviewed the data from our race tracking system, GPX data, statements provided from our event team, other competitors and from the participant herself, we can confirm that a runner has now been disqualified from the event having taken vehicle transport during part of the route,” GB Ultras race director Wayne Drinkwater told the BBC. “The matter is now with the TRA (Trail Running Association) and, in turn, UK Athletics (UKA) as the regulatory bodies.”

Zakrewski has not spoken publicly about the allegations but Adrian Stott, Zakrewski’s friend, said she “feels sorry for any upset caused.”

“The race didn’t go to plan. She said she was feeling sick and tired on the race and wanted to drop out,” Stott said. “She has co-operated fully with the race organisers’ investigations, giving them a full account of what happened. She genuinely feels sorry for any upset caused.”

“Mel Sykes was awarded third place in the race following the disqualification after crossing the finish line in a time of 7 hours, 32 minutes and 58 seconds,” ABC News reports.