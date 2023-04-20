Police: NFL Draft Prospect Michael Jefferson Hit by Suspected Drunk Driver

Stacy Revere/Getty Images
NFL draft prospect Michael Jefferson has been released from the hospital after suffering serious injuries following an accident where he was struck by a driver who was reportedly impaired at the time, police say.

In court docs obtained by TMZ Sports, Charles Dunn, the 55-year-old man who slammed his vehicle into another vehicle occupied by University of Louisiana-Lafayette product and NFL Draft prospect Michael Jefferson on April 9 in Mobile County, Alabama, had both drugs and alcohol in his system.

Oddly, though, police claim Dunn had alcohol and drugs in his system even though the official blood test results have not come back yet.

Jefferson was reportedly not impaired at the time.

According to court docs, Dunn was traveling in a southbound lane before crossing into the northbound lane and hitting Jefferson head-on. The NFL prospect was then hit again by a third vehicle. According to Jefferson’s agent, Jon Perzley, his client suffered injuries requiring “multiple surgeries.”

Wide receiver Michael Jefferson of Louisiana‐Lafayette participates in the broad jump during the NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on March 04, 2023, in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Without knowing the extent of Jefferson’s injuries, it’s impossible to know how much the accident will impact his NFL future. However, if “multiple surgeries” were required, it’s unlikely Jefferson will be drafted next week.

