Lions’ Jameson Williams, Four Others, Suspended for Gambling

Detroit Lions wide receiver and 2022 1st-round draft pick Jameson Williams is among five NFL players suspended for violating the league’s rules against gambling.

Four Lions players – Jameson Williams, Stanley Berryhill, Quintez Cephus, and safety C.J. Moore – along with Commanders defender Shaka Toney were handed suspensions of varying lengths for gambling, NFL reporter Ian Rapoport reported.

Moore, Cephus, and Toney were handed indefinite suspensions (at least one year). While Jameson and Berryhill were both suspended for a total of six games.

The three players facing a one-year ban were disciplined for betting on NFL games. Berryhill and Williams bet on college football games but did so at an NFL facility, resulting in a reduced suspension.

The Lions immediately released Cephus and Moore.

“These players exhibited decision making that is not consistent with our organizational values and violates league rules,” Lions General Manager Brad Holmes said. “We have made the decision to part ways with Quintez and C.J. immediately. We are disappointed by the decision making demonstrated by Stanley and Jameson and will work with both players to ensure they understand the severity of these violations and have clarity on the league rules moving forward.”

The agency representing Williams released a statement on Friday.

“Alliance Sports confirms that its client, Jameson Williams, has been suspended by the NFL for six games for violating the NFL’s gambling policy,” the agency said. “Jameson takes full responsibility for his actions and is very apologetic to the NFL, his teammates and the fans and city of Detroit. However, it is important to note that Jameson’s violation was not for betting on football but rather due to a technical rule regarding the actual location in which the online bet was placed — and which would otherwise be allowed by the NFL outside of the club’s facility. Jameson would never intentionally jeopardize the integrity of the game he loves so much and looks forward to getting back to his team as soon as possible.”

Williams is in his second year with the Lions.