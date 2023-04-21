A teenage wrestler who sucker-punched his opponent after losing the match has now been charged with assault in Illinois.

“Hafid Alicea, who clocked Cooper Corder after losing their eighth-grade wrestling match, has been cited for assault,” reported the New York Post. “Alicea received the citation on Thursday after admitting to officers he punched Corder because ‘he was angry that he had lost the match,’ the Oak Park Police Department told the outlet.”

All parties reportedly cooperated with the investigation; the exact consequences for Alicea, a minor, remain unknown. People on social media agreed with the charge.

As Breitbart News reported, viral video obtained by TMZ captured the horrific moment that Hafid Alicea sucker-punched his opponent, knocking him right in the face when the two were supposed to shake hands in conclusion to the match.

The attack occurred on April 8 during the 2023 Beat the Streets Developmental FS tournament held in Oak Park, Illinois when wrestler Cooper Corder of SPAR Academy defeated Maine West High School’s Hafid Alicea, according to TMZ. Video of the altercation at the community event open to kids years 8 to 18 shows Corder (in orange) pinning Alicea (in blue) ending the match with Corder wining 14-2. The pair then approach for the traditional handshake, but instead of the sportsman-like act, Alicea takes a sudden and unprovoked swing at Corder, sending the latter to the mat in a heap.

In the video, a woman, presumably Corder’s mother, could be seen rushing out to the mat screaming as Alicea walked away from the scene. Fortunately, Corder suffered no permanent injuries but still had to wear a face shield while competing.

“He is making the best of the situation and is already back to training,” SPAR Academy founder Justin Pearch said. “As you may know, wrestling matches can get heated but nothing leading up to the punch would give cause to such bad decision-making on the opponent’s part. It’s not tolerated in our sport and Spar Wrestling will never condone that behavior.”

