Odell Beckham Jr. Denies Assaulting Woman in L.A. Nightclub

Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. was accused of assault in a Los Angeles nightclub several weeks ago, sources told TMZ.

A woman claims that 30-year-old Beckham approached her inside club Delilah, in West Hollywood, and allegedly put his hand around her neck, applying “light pressure.”

Odell Beckham Jr. Named Suspect In Assault Investigation, WR Denies Allegationshttps://t.co/D6DEURBNgW — TMZ (@TMZ) April 21, 2023

Beckham and his camp “vehemently denied” the allegations and noted they have not been contacted by police concerning the incident or any investigation.

“Both the woman and Odell remained at the venue throughout the night without further incident” after the alleged incident occurred, sources told TMZ, and claimed that the accuser did not file a police report for several days.

The owner of Delilah, John Terzian, denies the incident as well, and said the woman’s claim “is false” after reviewing the club’s security cameras:

We were contacted about an investigation and reviewed the videos, the claim is false. There is no evidence of this person even being in the area where she claims the incident occurred.

Beckham signed a 1-year, $15 million contract with the Ravens on April 9. “The deal is worth up to $18 million and includes $15 million guaranteed,” ESPN reported.

Beckham made headlines for a different chokehold in 2019 when he played with the Cleveland Browns, and Ravens’ cornerback Marlon Humphrey took Beckham down “in a massive choke slam and what appeared to be an attempt to choke OBJ out,” Breitbart News reported.

Marlon Humphrey literally tried to kill OBJ pic.twitter.com/g74wQamnhN — NFL Humor (@NFLHumor) September 29, 2019

ESPN reported that Humphrey later apologized for the incident.

After Beckham joined the Ravens this month, Humphrey tweeted a warm welcome and an implied olive leaf, saying, “Want to be best friends and win a Super Bowl?? Let’s get it..!” Humphrey sent the tweet in reply to a post he had made on March 20 that said, “Obj [Odell Beckham Jr.] looks like a Raven to me is all I’m saying.”