WATCH: Biden Says He is Rooting for Flyers to Win Stanley Cup…the Flyers Didn’t Even Make the Playoffs

WASHINGTON, DC - DECEMBER 22: U.S. President Joe Biden speaks as he delivers a Christmas address in the East Room of the White House on December 22, 2022 in Washington, DC. President Biden gave the address to wish Americans a happy holiday. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)
Alex Wong/Getty Images
Warner Todd Huston

Joe Biden announced that he is rooting for the Philadelphia Flyers to win the Stanley Cup this year. But there’s one little problem. The Flyers didn’t even make it to the playoffs.

The Flyers were so bad this year they finished second to last in the Metropolitan Division with a dismal 31-38-13 record.

Despite that, when asked if he watched the NFL playoffs and if there is a team he’s rooting for to win, Biden said, “I did,” and then said he’s rooting for the Flyers.

Of course, it is well known that Joe and first lady “Doctor” Jill Biden are both huge Philly fans. Still, one has to wonder just how much of a fan Joe can be if he didn’t even know his “favorite” team had already been eliminated from the playoffs weeks ago.

This is only the latest example of the Bidens and their dubious Philly fandom. Last week, former MLB star Lenny Dykstra joked that the team ends up with the L any time a Biden shows up for a Philly team.

After the 76ers won their recent first-round games against the Nets, Dykstra warned the team not to allow Jill Biden to show up at any future games, or they’ll lose.

Dykstra blasted Biden for being a bad luck charm after being on hand at the stadium to see the Phillies lose the World Series to Houston in six games in 2022 and Super Bowl LVII, where the Philadelphia Eagles lost to the Kansas City Chiefs.

But at least the Flyers are safe. Their season is already over, and bad-luck-Bidenism is no longer a factor.

Social media, though, was filled with snark for Joe’s Flyers fantasy:

